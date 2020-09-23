Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE BASKETBALL: Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

Can the Gold Coast Waves add another state championship to their already full trophy cabinet, will the Southern Districts Spartans book their spot to play in a grand final on their home court or will the Mackay Meteorettes or another team cause an upset?

WATCH THE UNDER-16 BOYS GAMES HERE

Those are the situations that lay ahead on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

The Waves have already sealed top spot in Pool A, despite having one round robin game to play in the morning while the Meteorettes can finish first in Pool B with a win over the Sunshine Coast Rip.

All games on court one, including Division 1 and Division 2 semi-finals, will be livestreamed in this story.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v SWM Pirates Purple

Watch the replay:

 

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

11am: Division 2 Quarterfinal - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers

2pm: Division 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Southern Districts Spartans

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (Mackay Meteorettes v 2nd Pool A)

5pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (Winner QF2 v Winner QF3)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

Show More
basketball girls u16 livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man charged after alleged bow attack on teen girl

        Premium Content NAMED: Man charged after alleged bow attack on teen girl

        News A man arrested and charged over a bow shooting of a teenage girl in the Aldi supermarket in Booval has not applied for bail

        • 23rd Sep 2020 9:47 AM
        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight

        • 23rd Sep 2020 9:21 AM
        Drunk groper torments women on bus

        Premium Content Drunk groper torments women on bus

        News A man terrified two women on an Ipswich bus after making lewd comments and groping...

        IN COURT: Full names of 195 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 195 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day