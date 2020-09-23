LIVE BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

The teams who will compete for a state title will be decided as competition heats up on day three of the Boys Under-16 State Championships at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

After two days of pool games, the day will start with the final round robin match-ups to decide which teams will feature in the semi-finals.

In Pool A, the Gold Coast Waves, Northside Wizards and Logan Thunder all remain a chance to progress after mixed results on day two.

The Thunder upset Northside before the Wizards bounced back to beat the Gold Coast, meaning all three teams sit on one loss and three wins.

In Pool B, the Cairns Marlins and Brisbane Capitals will both play semi-final basketball with the clubs to meet in the morning with top spot on the line.

All games on court three, including one Division 2 grand final qualifier, will be streamed live in this story.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

9.30am: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

11am: Division 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

2pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B)

5pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Boys Basketball Qld State Championships