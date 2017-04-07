26°
LIVE BAITING: Mass rally calls for end to greyhound racing

Helen Spelitis
| 7th Apr 2017 10:18 AM Updated: 11:44 AM
A piglet was seized from a Churchable property in the Lockyer Valley after it was discovered greyhound trainers were using it as live bait. Photo Contributed
A piglet was seized from a Churchable property in the Lockyer Valley after it was discovered greyhound trainers were using it as live bait. Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

AN animal welfare group will host rallies across the country this weekend marking two-years since the greyhound live baiting scandal was exposed.

Animal Liberation Queensland, which worked with ABC reporters to obtain and air footage of live baiting at a property near Ipswich, claims since the exposé nothing has changed.

A number of greyhound trainers have faced Ipswich courts charged with a range of animal cruelty offences, including Tom Noble whose Churchable property was used by other trainers for live baiting.

Animal Liberation Queensland President Chay Neal said while inquiries had been held across most states, no serious reform had been pushed through and the practice of live baiting was likely continuing.

"We believe there's a strong possibility that live baiting is still taking place around the state," Mr Neal said.

"Even regulators admit they cannot rule this out.

"While 37 people have been charged with animal cruelty offences in Queensland related to live baiting, not one has been sentenced to any jail time.

"Even Tom Noble, the 'ringleader' of live baiting in south-east Queensland got off with a suspended sentence after being charged with 15 counts of serious animal cruelty."

Noble pleaded guilty to the charges and in September was sentenced to a five year suspended sentence which has since been challenged by the Attorney-General.

Noble faced the Court of Appeal last month. A decision is yet to be handed down. 

The peaceful rally will be held in Brisbane on Sunday, April 9 at noon, Queens Park, cnr Elizabeth and George Sts. 

greyhound ipswich live baiting

