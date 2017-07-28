LIVEBAITING: Another jailed for using chicken, piglet on lure

Cyril Lewis Wilson was part of a group greyhound training session in October 2014 in which a piglet was tied to a lure arm and used as live bait. File photo.

THE notorious greyhound live baiting scandal uncovered by covert footage on a Churchable property close to three years ago has landed another trainer with a jail term.

Cyril Lewis Wilson is among more than 20 trainers charged after footage taken from a Churchable training property was aired on national TV in 2015.

In the footage a piglet can be heard squealing as it is attached to a lure arm and people laughing in the background.

Wilson was part of a group greyhound training session in October 2014 in which a piglet was tied to a lure arm and used as live bait but he was also responsible for the death of a chicken used in the same way at a different property.

Ipswich District Court yesterday heard the 65-year-old took eight chickens to the training facility and tied one to the lure arm before a number of dogs were allowed to train on the track.

The chicken died.

Judge Dennis Lynch said live baiting became a criminal offence in 2002 and Racing Queensland banned the practice in 2008.

"It was regarded as a method of performance enhancement for greyhound training and it was entrenched in the greyhound industry," Judge Lynch said.

"You must have known that the practice was banned despite it being well entrenched in the greyhound industry."

Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of serious animal cruelty and was sentenced to six months imprisonment wholly suspended for 12 months.