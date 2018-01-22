Australian Open live: Open’s ‘treating him like s***’

ROGER Federer's luck appears to have finally worn out with the 19-time grand slam champion finally scheduled to play during the day at Melbourne Park.

The No. 2 seed takes on Hungarian Marton Fucsovics this afternoon with a quarter-final spot on the line. Women's No. 1 Simona Halep has also been scheduled to play on Monday afternoon, taking on Naomi Osaka for a spot in the last eight. Novak Djokovic is the top drawcard on Monday night, taking on Korean talent Hyeon Chung.

ROD LAVER ARENA

11am

(17) Madison Keys (USA) defeated (8) Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3 6-2

1pm

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) v (21) Angelique Kerber (GER)

3pm

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v (2) Roger Federer (SUI)

7pm

(14) Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Hyeon Chung (KOR)

(20) Barbora Strycova (CZE) v (6) Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

11am

(1) Latisha Chan (TPE)/Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (CZE) defeated (14) Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Katarina Srebotnik (SLO) 6-3 6-2

(25) Fabio Fognini (ITA) v (19) Tomas Berdych (CZE)

Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v (5) Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

5pm

(1) Simona Halep (ROU) v Naomi Osaka (JPN)

HISENSE ARENA

12.30pm

(1) Lukasz Kubot (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v (16) Rajeev Ram (USA)/Divij Sharan (IND)

Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)/Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)

4pm

(5) Dominic Thiem (AUT) v Tennys Sandgren (USA)

12.30pm

Madison Keys brutalises No. 8 seed

Madison Keys has blasted her way into the Australian Open quarter-finals after smashing No. 8 seed Caroline Garcia off the court.

The power-hitting American raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second set and eventually closed out the match 6-3 6-2 in just over 68 minutes, firing 32 winners on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Keys, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2015 who made the US Open final last year, has yet to drop a set this tournament.

The 22-year-old missed the Australian Open last year after undergoing wrist surgery and said she was relishing being back.

"I am really excited and think I am playing well," Keys said.

"Especially in tight moments, I'm handling my emotions well."

Keys, who will face former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber or Su-Wei Hsieh from Taipei in her final 16 showdown, said the injury-enforced break made her realise how much she loved the game.

"It definitely made me realise how much I love it and how much pressure I put on myself," she said.

"In this last year, I feel like I am playing with no pressure and I'm happy to be back here and not at home in a cast."

8.45am

Djokovic treated like 's***'

Show him some love.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open more than any other male player in history and he's still been treated "like s***" this year, tennis legend John McEnroe believes.

As the scheduling controversy continues to swirl around Melbourne Park following questions surrounding Roger Federer's "leverage" over Open officials, McEnroe has declared the No. 14 seed deserves better from the tournament he's won six times.

Djokovic steps onto Rod Laver Arena on Monday night for just the second time this tournament. It will also be just his second night match.

Djokovic said he was "almost dead" after surviving his match against Gael Monfils where the mercury on court was reportedly recorded at 69C.

In a twist, however, McEnroe reckons the Open could actually be doing Djokovic a favour by forcing him to endure a first week from hell to toughen him up for the second week of the tournament.

"I don't know what it is about this year's Australian Open but it seems every day comes with a new controversy," McEnroe told Eurosport.

"This time, it is the alleged preferential treatment of Roger Federer that has sent the media into a frenzy.

"Fact. Roger Federer asked to play at night. Fact. Roger has played all three of his matches in the cooler night slot on the Rod Laver Arena.

"Fact: Novak Djokovic did not request a specific time slot for his matches. Fact: Novak Djokovic played his first two matches during the day, one of them in the blistering summer sun.

"Just like that we have the choir of journalists and Djokovic fans singing the all too familiar tune "it is not fair."

"Stop. Fake news alert. The truth is much more simple than that. Scheduling decisions are also business decisions.

"Roger, not Novak, is the golden goose of tennis and he gets to play on the biggest stage in front of the biggest audience whenever he wants.

"Plain and simple. Is it fair? I don't know and I don't care. Life isn't fair.

"I actually think the organisation is doing him a favour by treating him like s***. The guy feeds on adversity.

"I actually think this reversed 'preferential treatment' might actually help him."

Aussie tennis great Pat Cash also told Eurosport Federer has been given an unfair advantage.

"It has caused a bit of controversy actually. It's one of those tricky things," Cash said.

"Does Federer get an unfair advantage? Yeah, he probably does, but does he deserve the unfair advantage? Yeah he probably does.

"It has been a bonus to stay out those two stinking hot days."