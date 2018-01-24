Menu
Serena Williams drags 'alt-right' player during his match

Serena Williams doesn’t appear to be Tennys Sandgren’s biggest fan.
by James Matthey

SERENA Williams turned on fellow American Tennys Sandgren during his match against Hyeon Chung.

She tweeted "Turns channel" shortly after the quarter-final started, which those on social media interpreted as a dig at the controversial male tennis star.

 

 

Sandgren has courted controversy for his political opinions and who he follows on Twitter. He's a Donald Trump supporter and has been linked to supporting members of the "alt right", earlier this month retweeting a video from white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.
 

 

Williams will have been happy with how the first set went as Chung took the opener 6-4 in 40 minutes.

Tweet hunters soon jumped on a post from Sandren where he appears to describe Williams as "disgusting".

Commentators say the linked article relates to Williams' on court behaviour towards Vinci in 2015, and not her appearance. 

Topics:  politics serena williams tennys sandgren

