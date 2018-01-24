Serena Williams drags 'alt-right' player during his match

SERENA Williams turned on fellow American Tennys Sandgren during his match against Hyeon Chung.
She tweeted "Turns channel" shortly after the quarter-final started, which those on social media interpreted as a dig at the controversial male tennis star.
Sandgren has courted controversy for his political opinions and who he follows on Twitter. He's a Donald Trump supporter and has been linked to supporting members of the "alt right", earlier this month retweeting a video from white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.
Looks like Serena Williams just became the first player to (vaguely, albeit) speak out against Tennys Sandgren. https://t.co/Rb3PZDiXcR— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 24, 2018
Williams will have been happy with how the first set went as Chung took the opener 6-4 in 40 minutes.
Tweet hunters soon jumped on a post from Sandren where he appears to describe Williams as "disgusting".
Commentators say the linked article relates to Williams' on court behaviour towards Vinci in 2015, and not her appearance.
Lots of valid, fair scrutiny of Tennys Sandgren on here, but one damning common screengrab is incomplete and perhaps misleading. It was a link to an article about Serena screaming toward Vinci, not just photos of her.— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 24, 2018
Feel free to still disapprove, but get the whole picture. pic.twitter.com/7PI6grjmCi