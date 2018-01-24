Serena Williams drags 'alt-right' player during his match

SERENA Williams turned on fellow American Tennys Sandgren during his match against Hyeon Chung.

She tweeted "Turns channel" shortly after the quarter-final started, which those on social media interpreted as a dig at the controversial male tennis star.

Sandgren has courted controversy for his political opinions and who he follows on Twitter. He's a Donald Trump supporter and has been linked to supporting members of the "alt right", earlier this month retweeting a video from white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.



Looks like Serena Williams just became the first player to (vaguely, albeit) speak out against Tennys Sandgren. https://t.co/Rb3PZDiXcR — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 24, 2018

Williams will have been happy with how the first set went as Chung took the opener 6-4 in 40 minutes.

Tweet hunters soon jumped on a post from Sandren where he appears to describe Williams as "disgusting".

Commentators say the linked article relates to Williams' on court behaviour towards Vinci in 2015, and not her appearance.