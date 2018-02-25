Littleproud encouraged to run by several MPs

POSSIBLE LEADER: Member fpr Maranoa David Littleproud has reportedly been approached by several MPs encouraging him to contest the leadership of the National Party.

POSSIBLE LEADER: Member fpr Maranoa David Littleproud has reportedly been approached by several MPs encouraging him to contest the leadership of the National Party. Will Hunter

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has reportedly being asked by several MPs to contest the leadership of the National Party tomorrow morning.

A National Party source said Mr Littleproud was still considering his options but had been approached by MPs encouraging him to run.

The 41-year-old is considered to be one of the front-runners to take over the leadership of the party.

National Party MPs will meet in Canberra tomorrow at 8am ADST, to decide a new leader after the resignation of Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Littleproud has burst onto the political scene in recent months, after being promoted to Malcolm Turnbull's cabinet as Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources.

New South Wales MP Michael McCormack has loomed as the favourite to be announced leader of the National Party tomorrow morning.