Little theatre gets a boost thanks to QT

THE Ipswich Little Theatre will be getting a cash boost, now that they have $2500 to spend compliments of The Queensland Times.

As a member of The QT Club, which is a complete marketing package to benefit her business, Kylie O'Mahony, owner of Kaela's Patch in Darling Street went into the draw to win the grant which goes to the community group of her choice.

Ms O'Mahony was over the moon when she got the news, and knew instantly where she wanted the community grant money to go.

"Ipswich Little Theatre (ILT) are a fantastic organisation, and they do a lot for entertainment in Ipswich, I personally go to every show they put on up there," Kylie said. "The historical works they've done at The Incinerator building are amazing. That was one of the reasons I wanted them to have the money as I know how much work has been involved, so anything I can do to help is fantastic.

"I first went to ILT in high school, I think my first play featured my teacher. I often go to shows with my mum. I've been involved in many charity nights at the ILT, they really get behind the community."

Kaela's Patch has been open for two and a half years now, and Kylie has been really pleased with the response from the community.

"Some of the costumes for the shows done by the juniors at ILT come from my store. I will always be a supporter of Ipswich Little Theatre, I'd like to tell everyone in town to go see a show there, you're guaranteed to have a good night."

Robyn Harm, publicity coordinator of Ipswich Little Theatre says the money from the QT will come in very handy.

"We've been doing lots of work on the building, and this money will be used to upgrade the roof outside the Jean Pratt building, where people wait to go inside. It currently has a very old roof on it, and when it rained was always difficult.

"We are predominantly funded by ticket sales and some donations, so to fund something like a roof on a Heritage building is always a challenge," Robyn said. "Recently we had people from the national trust hold a dinner at ILT, so again if it rains we just have an old roof and tarps."

