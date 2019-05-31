Little street libraries the cutest new thing to hit Ipswich

A NEW 'library' has just opened in Ipswich. It's a street library planted in front of Shelly Neumann's house at Barellan Point.

A street library is a waterproof box accessible from the street inviting passers-by to take a book and replace it next time they come past or not.

There is no need to be a member or to check books in and out, you just take a book that interests you and either return it or pass it onto a friend.

Shelly Neumann and her Barellan Point street library. Contributed

Shelly has recently retired from Ipswich Libraries after being a librarian for 26 years.

"The idea has always appealed to me. I've enjoyed seeing pictures and stories of little and unusual libraries around the world and was determined I would get one for myself once I finished work," she said. "Even though I am no longer working at the library, I can still try to promote reading in my community.

Shelly wants to encourage reading and community has already had feedback from the neighbours saying how much they love it.

Shelly Neumann and her Barellan Point street library. Contributed

"It was lovely getting this note in my letterbox. They enjoyed the book and I thought that was really lovely," Shelly said.

"I hope other people in the community decide to have a street library too."

STREET LIBRARIES LOCATIONS:

46 Stuart Street, Barellan Point

1 Denman Street, Leichhardt

81 Raceview Street, Raceview

125 Cascade Street, Raceview