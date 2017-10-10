Little Snowy is not a normal emu

WITH a twinkle in his blue eye, a stomp of his dinosaur foot and a wiggle of his tail, Snowy the almost albino emu chick is off on another adventure.

The six-week-old bird is quickly stealing hearts at Try It Emu Farm at Marburg and anywhere else he goes as his unique nature and more unique appearance sets him apart from the other 2200 birds on the farm.

Twice a day he goes for a run with owner Stephen Schmidt, he's happy to have tussle with farm dog Pearl and when he's not on an outdoors adventure, Snowy is tucked up on his bed in the office.

Mr Schmidt has been farming emus for more than 20 years and he has never seen or met one quite like Snowy.

"Snowy is different because he has blue eyes and not brown eyes, he's got a purple beak and legs instead of black and he is very light in colour so we are expecting him to be blonde or white when he gets to about a year old," he said.

"He's got a massive following and I take him to shows. Eventually he'll just be able to walk down the street.

"He's a bit of a character and more of an office girl so he likes being in the office with the girls."