Little scientists recognised by Sir David Attenborough

Caleb, Reggae-Jean and Akoiy from Goodna State School at the Mutdapilly koala offset project site.

RENOWNED scientist Sir David Attenborough has congratulated little scientists from Goodna State School for their hard work in trying to protect koalas.

The school received a grant of almost $10,000 to install 10 remote cameras at a 90 hectare koala offsite in Mutdapilly.

The offset is owned by The Cherish in the Environment Foundation and maintained by Private Foresty Service Queensland.

A number of ‘citizen scientists’ from the school were invited out to inspect the site regularly, while the remaining students analysed the ecological data by looking through thousands of images that were uploaded to a portal.

Goodna State School senior science specialist Sharon Williams said the children had spotted a number of koalas, as well as other animals such as livestock, kangaroos, wallabies, echidnas, possums and native birds.

“We have seen a few koalas come out at night, walking from tree to tree,” she said.

“We are trying to determine where their favourite places are, and then we will monitor them by moving the cameras again.

“As the cameras are down low in the clearings, the students have also seen a number of other wildlife move in front of the cameras.”

The students have also conducted analog and digital measurements of tree growth and health using tape measures, inclinometers and drones.

Mr Attenborough wrote to the school after receiving a letter from science teacher Gerard Salmon. The letter said “thank you for your letter and for teaching our children how to take better care of this planet. Schools play such a crucial role in raising the awareness of the next generation, and I am grateful for all you are doing.”