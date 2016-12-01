Little miracle inspired snapper's top video

THERE'S little doubt that the QT's chief photographer has a good eye for top news shot.

While our readers have enjoyed the magnificent pictures taken by Rob Williams for almost 10 years now, not everyone may realise that Rob's also making a name for himself as a movie maker.

It was his three minute piece telling the story of the Triple-0 operator who helped a man and his partner deliver a baby over the phone that won him headlines.

Rob was able to get the recording of the actual phone call made by proud dad Brendan Winter to emergency operator Terry.

He cleverly combined the best bits of the phone call with interviews of the subjects to create a short but sweet bit of video that gives our audience a wonderful insight into the story that they wouldn't normally get from the printed version of our news.

Selene Garton and Brendan Winter with their son Izaya. Rob Williams

For his handiwork, Rob was presented the Video of the Year in the annual ARM editorial awards at the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday night.

"Doing videos is just another part of the job for us now," Rob said.

"It gives the reader a different perspective on the story, and this is one case where it worked particularly well.

"I think it highlights the importance of our emergency services and really puts a human face to those who work behind the scenes.

"I'm grateful for this award and I would like to thank everyone at the QT for their support and the work they do."

Rob pipped fellow finalists Adam Hourigan of the Grafton Daily Examiner and Nev Madsen of the Toowoomba Chronicle.

The judge said: "The editing of the call with the vision is clever and the use of grabs is highly effective."