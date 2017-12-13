Little girl's wish lights up the night sky

LIGHT UP: Cr Sheila Ireland has organised for Christmas lights to go in the pine trees at Spring Lake Park, much to the excitement of Alexis Kerle.

ONE Springfield girl has proved taking action can make a lasting difference to your community.

Springfield Lakes' Alexis Kerle had a dream to see the trees circling Spring Lake filled with fairy lights, so after a bit of encouragement from Mum Tracey, decided to pen a letter to her local councillor.

That was October last year and to her delight, Alexis said she was thrilled to see Councillor Sheila Ireland had granted her wish earlier this month.

"I wrote and said it would be nice if we could have some more lights around the area to make it look better and prettier at night,” Alexis said.

"It makes me feel good that I could make a difference and a bit amazed that it's actually happened.

Councillor Ireland said it was a pleasure to grant Alexis' wish and was encouraged that somebody so young would take the time to write to her.

"It's not everyday you receive a letter from children in the community, so it definitely stood out,” Cr Ireland said.

"It just goes to show that children can write to their Councillors and we do listen and try to make their wishes come true.”

The lights are located in Spring Lake Park at Springfield Lakes and are lit from 6:00pm to 10:00pm every night.