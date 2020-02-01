Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
News

Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl has been hospitalised after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

A permitted fire was ignited to burn out a large stump from a Crows Nest property, north of Toowoomba.

The child fell into the hole about 11am on Saturday, after the fire had been extinguished.

It is believed the ground was still searing hot.

The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.
The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.

The child suffered burns to her hands, feet, arms and legs and was treated on scene by paramedics and LifeFlight crew members.

She was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital this morning, where she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.
A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.

More Stories

Show More
children editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        premium_icon Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        News Two Ipswich stores have merged together into one space to keep their businesses thriving.

        Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        premium_icon Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        News A life dedicated to boxing, cycling and staying active could be the secret to being...

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Terrifying assault: Patient also threatens to “kill their families"

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...