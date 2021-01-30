Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Graham Francis Tite, 33, a cook from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.087) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on October 26 last year; and driving without due care and attention.
Graham Francis Tite, 33, a cook from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.087) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on October 26 last year; and driving without due care and attention.
Crime

‘Little Fat Lamb’ mouthful to blame for crash

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
30th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOOT-wearing drink-driver who enjoyed a sip of brewed cider later crashed on the Cunningham Highway.

When the driver Graham Tite went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, it heard that the Little Fat Lamb cider he tasted before the accident, and a boot slip on the clutch pedal may have contributed.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Tite’s alcohol reading was 0.087.

“(He) said he had a mouthful of Little Fat Lamb,” she said.

Graham Francis Tite, 33, a cook from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.087) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on October 26 last year; and driving without due care and attention.

Snr Const. O’Shea said police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident which ended in a ditch and officers spoke to the driver Tite.

His vehicle was badly damaged.

Paramedics took Tite to Ipswich hospital where a blood specimen was taken.

“He says he was in first gear (and said to police) ‘I didn’t do a burnout. My boot slipped off the clutch and sent me sideways’,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

Defence lawyer Mathew Tyrrell said the accident was not overtly serious and occurred on a short incline.

He said Tite overcorrected and this caused his car to come off the road and to roll.

Mr Tyrrell said the vehicle was written-off and Tite was not covered by his insurance policy.

The drink driving had been an error of judgement.

“He has suffered a very significant penalty,” Mr Tyrrell said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account Tite has no court history, and a dated traffic history.

Tite was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months on each offence.

A conviction was not recorded.

Read more news by Ross Irby.

drink driving charge ipswichcourt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient hospitalised following two-car highway collision

        Premium Content Patient hospitalised following two-car highway collision

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the scene of a car crash involving at least two patients

        Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

        Premium Content Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

        Breaking A male has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed a...

        Kind gesture to help refugee youngsters play local sport

        Premium Content Kind gesture to help refugee youngsters play local sport

        Sport KPI Sports will cover club fees for kids of a refugee background for 2021...

        Search for CBD cinema complex operator goes on

        Premium Content Search for CBD cinema complex operator goes on

        Council News The search for an operator to take on the CBD cinema complex goes on with the...