‘Little Fat Lamb’ mouthful to blame for crash

Graham Francis Tite, 33, a cook from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.087) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on October 26 last year; and driving without due care and attention.

A BOOT-wearing drink-driver who enjoyed a sip of brewed cider later crashed on the Cunningham Highway.

When the driver Graham Tite went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, it heard that the Little Fat Lamb cider he tasted before the accident, and a boot slip on the clutch pedal may have contributed.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Tite’s alcohol reading was 0.087.

“(He) said he had a mouthful of Little Fat Lamb,” she said.

Snr Const. O’Shea said police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident which ended in a ditch and officers spoke to the driver Tite.

His vehicle was badly damaged.

Paramedics took Tite to Ipswich hospital where a blood specimen was taken.

“He says he was in first gear (and said to police) ‘I didn’t do a burnout. My boot slipped off the clutch and sent me sideways’,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

Defence lawyer Mathew Tyrrell said the accident was not overtly serious and occurred on a short incline.

He said Tite overcorrected and this caused his car to come off the road and to roll.

Mr Tyrrell said the vehicle was written-off and Tite was not covered by his insurance policy.

The drink driving had been an error of judgement.

“He has suffered a very significant penalty,” Mr Tyrrell said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account Tite has no court history, and a dated traffic history.

Tite was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months on each offence.

A conviction was not recorded.

