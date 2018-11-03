Menu
'Little escape from heat': Three days of 37C

Emma Clarke
by
3rd Nov 2018 12:00 AM

THERE will be 'little escape' from the heat expected to start melting Ipswich from today.

Temperatures will peak at 35C, close to 5C above average, before heating up to three days of 37C maximums next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn a heat wave will sweep the southeast, pushing temperatures as high as 36 on Sunday.

BOM forecaster Michael Paech said north to north westerly winds were pushing higher temperatures towards the southeast and there was little reprieve in sight.



"We are not expecting to see anything really change until we got a trough through as late as Thursday next week before temperatures start to cool down," he said.

"That's what's bringing the low heat wave conditions to bare, "Not only day time temperatures above average but night time too," he said.

"There is little escape from the heat.

"We haven't experienced for a little while the first states of mid to high 30s. We'd often expect them in summer, but we are seeing them now."
 

