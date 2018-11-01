'No escape': Blistering heat on the way for Ipswich

IPSWICH will get hot, hot, hot on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn a heat wave will sweep the southeast, pushing temperatures as high as 37C on Sunday.

Day time maximums of 35C on Saturday will make way for a particularity warm weekend, with temperatures in the mid to high 30s persisting into the working week.

Temperatures will peak at 36C on Monday and Tuesday, heating up to 38C in Ipswich on Wednesday.

It's close to 8C higher than the historical November maximum average of 30.8C.

BOM forecaster Michael Paech said north to north westerly winds were pushing higher temperatures towards the southeast and there was little reprieve in sight.

"It's gradually dragging the heat we've experienced in the western and central areas closer to the southeast corner," he said.

Summer ☀️ is just around the corner and we are already starting to feel heat 🌡 #heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in #Queensland and other parts of the country this week: https://t.co/sUa9eOW3wz pic.twitter.com/d4EDQx6shV — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2018

"As a result, we will start seeing temperatures rise, particularly late in the weekend and early next week.

"We are not expecting to see anything really change until we got a trough through as late as Thursday next week before temperatures start to cool down.

"Those persistent north to north west winds will build up the heat and it's not going to go anywhere any time soon."

Mr Paech said overnight temperatures would also be above average.

"The issue we have is the night time temperatures will remain above average. There is not much respite," he said.

"That's what's bringing the low heat wave conditions to bare, not only day time temperatures above average but night time too. There is little escape from the heat.

"We haven't experienced for a little while the first states of mid to high 30s. We'd often expect them in summer, but we are seeing them now."

Weekend temperatures



Gatton: 16-37



Ipswich: 17-37



Boonah: 15-34



Springfield: 16-35