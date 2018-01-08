Menu
Tears for fishing mate lost to the sea

by NICK HANSEN

TWO distraught rock fishers tried in vain to save their mate who slipped off rocks south of Sydney yesterday, one of a series of fatal summer recreation incidents.

The trio were walking to a fishing spot at Little Beecroft Head, near Currarong, when the 25-year-old either slipped or suffered a medical episode about 9.30am.

His friends jumped in, one carrying a life ring, and a nearby Marine Rescue crew also received an urgent call.

 

A distraught fisherman is led from the scene by paramedics yesterday. Picture: TNV
A distraught fisherman is led from the scene by paramedics yesterday. Picture: TNV

The crew pulled the three into the boat and tried to revive the unconscious man.

"They performed CPR on the man who was unconscious all the way back to the ramp," Marine Rescue regional commander Bruce Mitchell said.

"They wrapped the other two in blankets. They were suffering hypothermia and probably a bit of shock."

In tears and embracing one another, the men were helped onto dry land at Currarong by their rescuers and water police.

Police yesterday urged anglers to wear life jackets and avoid rough conditions.

A fisherman has died in the suburb of Currarong after slipping off rocks. Pictures: TVN
A fisherman has died in the suburb of Currarong after slipping off rocks. Pictures: TVN

 

The incident came after a 17-year-old male was killed when he was thrown from a waterski boat on the Williams River at Raymond Terrace on Friday.

And a 76-year-old man was still missing yesterday after he went swimming in the Clarence River, west of Grafton, at 6pm on Saturday.

And a 33-year-old man was fighting for life last night after he was pulled from the water at Port Kembla just after 1pm yesterday.

The swimmer got into trouble in the surf before members of the public pulled him to safety and attempted CPR.

He was in a critical condition in Wollongong Hospital last night.

Emergency services at the scene. Pictures: TVN
Emergency services at the scene. Pictures: TVN

"The incident is a timely reminder for swimmers to make safety the priority when in, on or around the water this summer," NSW Police said.

A jetski rider also had to be treated by paramedics after falling into water at a beach near Ramsgate, south of Sydney at 4.15pm yesterday. The 39-year-old man was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

The remaining two men are escorted to shore by Marine Rescue volunteers. Pictures: TVN
The remaining two men are escorted to shore by Marine Rescue volunteers. Pictures: TVN

Topics:  death editors picks fishing medical new south wales

