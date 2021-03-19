Little athletics club scores big grant to improve facilities

A community grant will support a “big infrastructure project” at the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club. DETAILS:

A Lockyer Valley little athletics club has scored a big community grant from council that will help fund a major infrastructure project to continue the clubs growth.

At the ordinary meeting of council on Wednesday, a community grant of $8700 was allocated to the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club to fund a new underground irrigation system at Springbrook Park, Withcott.

Angela Maizey, Centre Manager of the Upper Lockyer club, said she was “really excited and happy” to hear the news that council would support them.

“The irrigation is a big infrastructure project for our small club but will benefit us and all those that use Springbrook Park,” Ms Maizey said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council identified there would be a “significant benefit” in designing and constructing the underground irrigation system to allow for its future extension to service the Little Athletics Club’s running track.

Councillors Janice Holstein and Brett Qualischefski endorsed the grant and said it was “money well spent”.

Ms Maizey said the club looked forward to “continuing this positive relationship” with the council.