BIG AIR: Ipswich Little Athletics competitor flies through the air at QSAC in December. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Sport

Little As leap into action at Limestone Park

Tom Bushnell
17th Jan 2020 5:46 PM
TRACK AND FIELD: Limestone Park’s Bill Paterson Oval will be a hive of activity tomorrow as more than 400 keen competitors converge for Little Athletics’ annual carnival.

The action commences at 1pm with the walk events followed by the full track and field program.

Individuals are limited to five nominations.

Events will cater to all ages from under-6 to under-17. The canteen will be open and barbecues fired up.

Entrants must be registered with Little Athletics Queensland. Organisers extended invitations to all centres statewide and 40 teams are set to come from far and wide to take part.

Ipswich Little Athletics secretary Ann Bell said Ipswich was one of Queensland’s largest track and field centres and the club was thrilled to welcome 412 budding young athletes for the major fundraiser which was expected to be as successful as ever. She said as many as 1000 people would assemble, including large numbers of supporters and a raft of hard-working officials.

Now in the season’s back half, Little As moves into regional, Ipswich and state champs before wrapping up in March. A new season starts in September.

Bell said the club offered children the chance to try athletics and develop both socially and physically within a family friendly environment and she encouraged those interested to get involved by phoning 0427112661.

