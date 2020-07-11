Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

BUSHLAND in Bundamba continues to be trashed by people dumping rubbish illegally and now one resident is ready to take matters into her own hands.

Gina Gray said she was tired of seeing the local reserves treated like a free tip and called upon her neighbours to band together.

She posted to a local Facebook page hoping others would consider helping to clean the area.

“It’s an absolute atrocity that such a small area has just become such a dump,” she said.

“I’ve kind of just come to the point that I realise it’s not going to get fixed while we wait for other people to do something.”

Rubbish dumped in bush land at Bundamba.

She hopes to get a group of residents together who would be interested in taking part, similar to what takes place on Clean Up Australia Day.

“Obviously, this isn’t a new problem and you notice it everywhere you go through our community, but the reason I’m taking more of a stance for this one is the type of household rubbish that is being dumped.

“The fact is it’s not only endangering the people who walk through the area or their domestic animals, but it’s something that’s going to affect people for a long, long time.

“I’ve contacted council, they said their policy is if I rang up and made a complaint they would then put it back to the owner.

“But it’s not the owner doing this, it’s the general public who aren’t taking the responsibility.”

She said it was most prominent in the undeveloped land between Barclay St and Queen St in Bundamba.

“There are a group of people who use it as recreational and don’t go and dump their rubbish there,” she said.

Bushland in Bundamba, Riverview and Swanbank have all been named as dumping hot spots.

Individuals caught dumping their rubbish could cop a fine of $2669 and corporations could be fined up to $10,000.

The QT has contacted Ipswich City Council for comment.