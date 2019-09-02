Listening to music in car costs woman her license

Keys trapped inside the long-term Hyundai ix35 this week, but swiftly rescued due to Hyundai iCare. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

AFTER knocking back six Chardonnays, Arndrea Blaxland sat in her car listening to music via the car's Bluetooth system.

Unfortunately for Blaxland, police noticed the car parked with its lights on, at Laidley gym and found the 23-year-old smelling of liquor, sitting in the driver seat with the car.

Even though the keys were on the passenger seat, the push-button start car's ignition was on.

A breath test confirmed police's suspicions and they found the Riverview woman's blood alcohol concentration to be nearly five times over the legal limit at 0.246.

Nabbed with drink driving and appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Blaxland pleaded guilty but told the court she had "absolutely no idea" she had been breaking the law by sitting in her driver's seat while under the influence.

"If I had known, I wouldn't have done it," Blaxland said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Blaxland what she did was foolish.

"No music would be worth listening to if you're putting your license at risk like that," Mr Davies said.

"But unfortunately the court's hands are tied and I have to give you a period of disqualification and the minimum I can give you is six months."

Blaxland was fined $100 and disqualified from driving for six months.