The worst thing about Ipswich Motorway

I THINK the Ipswich Motorway was invented by optometrists to sell sunglasses to commuters forced to use it.

No matter what time of day you're on it, somehow the sun is directly in line with your retina, burning through the tiny gap between your car's sun visor and your tightly squinting eye.

I'm not sure which council or state department I need to address my letter to, but its contents will call for a complete and total redevelopment of the motorway in order to ensure commuters now and into the future can arrive at work with the same degree of vision they left home with.

I've driven on plenty of roads in my time and I reckon there's none worse than the Ipswich Motorway.

For a start, the speed limit varies up and down for seemingly no reason - it's 80, then it's 90, then it's back to 70, then it's time to stop at some roadworks.

There seem to have been roadworks on this motorway for as long as I can remember.

But no matter how many times I've waited at roadworks telling myself, a little bit of pain now means a great road in the future, I think it's time to accept it's just not true.

No matter how many roadworks there are, there never seems to be enough road for everyone who needs to drive on it.

I've been traipsing out west for all the treats that lie beyond the outskirts of Brisbane.

Here's a hot tip - the petrol is cheaper, the Vietnamese food is better, and there's a drive-through doughnut shop.

There are downsides to hanging out Ipswich way, though. It's hotter than Brisbane, only a few degrees, mind, but this pasty redhead certainly notices it.

Ipswich is the kind of place where in summer it constantly feels like it's about to rain, but you know deep down it won't.

I actually don't mind the traffic. I can accept that it's going to take time to get into the CBD. I use the time spent in the car to relax.

I put the car in cruise control set at 45km/h, to free up my foot from what I've termed the stop-start cramp, and I let my favourite true crime podcasts wash over me.

I reckon it says a lot about any commute that listening to the full, gory details of a string of grisly serial murders helps to keep me nice and calm.

Mel Buttle is a Brisbane comedian