LIST: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

TOP JOB: The Lockyer District High School's 2019 Year 12 cohort. Over a third of the OP eligible students achieved early entry to university, making this weekend’s release of OP scores a mere formality. Picture: Contributed

WHILE many of their fellow students are nervously awaiting the release of their OP scores this Saturday, more than a third of Lockyer District High School graduates already know the outcome.

The group of students have all achieved early entry to their preferred courses at university next year, leaving them with a clear picture of where they’re heading.

Cameron Utz is one of the lucky students, having accepted a place in a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) at USQ.

Cameron said he hadn’t even left high school when he found out there was a place for him at university.

“It was actually the morning of graduation, we were lining up getting ready to go inside and get our certificates and I got a text message from the QCAA,” Cameron said.

“I was pretty excited – it was a pretty good start to the day, and it just got better.”

He said not having to worry about the release of OP scores on Saturday was a welcome relief.

“It’s kind of set in now – I’m going to uni next year. I don’t have to worry about what OP I get, but I am still pretty excited to see what it is,” he said.

“I don’t have to wait and be anxious and see if I get in so I’m pretty pleased about that.”

Cameron Utz had plenty to smile about on Graduation Day, having found out earlier that morning he had secured a place at university. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Deputy principal Tony McCormack said the success of the students in achieving early entry to university capped plenty of other positive results.

For the fourth year in a row, the cohort exceeded the state QCE attainment rate with 99 per cent.

More than half of the students are also exiting with a Certificate II or higher, including 11 leaving with a Certificate III.

Mr McCormack said the release of the final datasets on Saturday would hopefully confirm another successful year for Lockyer students’ outcomes.

“We remain proud of the students at Lockyer, and the ways in which our staff are able to work with them individually to connect them to their preferred pathways beyond school,” he said.

“Be that university, work or other study – we are proud to be able to say that we not only help to get students where they want to go, but that we help to give them certainty of their pathways as early as possible.”

Full list of students who achieved early entry:

Tim McIntyre: Bachelor Mathematics/Computer Science (Dual degree) – UQ

Kyha Black: Bachelor Exercise Nutrition Science – UQ

Alex Lindenmayer: Bachelor Law – UQ

Melbourne Murray: Bachelor I.T & Computer Science – UQ

Cameron Utz: Bachelor Engineering (Honours) – USQ

Samantha Ene: Bachelor Business Commerce & I.T – USQ

Olivia Czislowski: Bachelor Creative Arts – USQ

Natalie Tamanbae: Bachelor Criminology and Law – Griffith University

Maryam Qasimi: Bachelor early childhood studies – USQ