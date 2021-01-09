LIST: What’s open in Ipswich for the 3-day lockdown

Melbourne Business To Shut Under Tightened Stage 4 Lockdown Restrictions As Victoria Works To Contain Community COVID-19 Transmissions

RESIDENTS across Ipswich who hoped to enjoy outdoor public spaces during Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown will have little luck.

Ipswich City Council confirmed on Friday that several Council managed sites had closed under strict orders from Queensland Government.

All Council libraries, Ipswich Art Gallery, the Civic Centre and co-working space Fire Station 101 have now temporarily shut.

Visitor information centres as well as Council community centres are also no longer operating.

“The Customer Service Desk in the ICC Administration Building and the council call centre will remain open,” a Council spokesman said.

“Customers will be required to wear a mask if they visit our customer service counter as per Queensland Health requirements.”

Outdoor facilities have been dealt a similar fate following the closure of all public pools, Queens Park nursery and all mobile nursery events.

The Ipswich Nature Centre and Queens Park Education Centre have since also shut.

Picnic areas across natural estates remain open, as do council parks and dog off-leash areas.

“Playground and exercise equipment in those parks will not be closed or fenced off.”

“However, given the latest advice from the government on this very contagious COVID-19 variant, council suggests people do not use the equipment during the duration of the lockdown.”

All public pools across Ipswich, including Orion Lagoon, are closed.

Waste services are operating, though cashless payments are required.

“But, as per State Government and Queensland Health guidelines, anyone in a public place must wear a mask at all times,” he said.

Organised sport has since been canned for the duration of the lockdown.

The Council spokesman said facilities would not be reopened until the lockdown is lifted.

WHAT IS CLOSED:

Public pools

All libraries

Ipswich Art Gallery

Ipswich Civic Centre

Fire Station 101

Ipswich Nature Centre

Queens Park Nursery

Queens Park Education Centre

WHAT IS OPENED:

Picnic areas across natural estates

Council Parks

Off-leash dog areas

Playground and exercise equipment

Council waste services

Retail and supermarkets