PRICEY: Ever wandered how much that house up the end of the road sold for?
News

LIST: Ten most expensive homes in the Lockyer

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
31st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
EVER wandered just how much that house up the end of the road sold for?

While houses prices in the Lockyer Valley are generally seen as affordable, the region still has it’s share of top dollar properties.

In the past twelve months, Withcott and Regency Downs have seen their median house prices jump by 5.4 and 15 per cent respectively.

It’s no surprise then that Withcott features twice in the list of the top ten highest selling properties over the past 6 months.

Top of the list went to a 52.37 hectare property at Lawes, featuring a classic three-bedroom Queenslander, which sold for $920,000 in June.

Check out the full list below:

1. 2 Forbe Road, Lawes – $920000

2. 211 Silver Pinch Road, Silver Ridge – $680,000

3. 30 Gordon Crescent, Withcott – $620,000

4. 24 Coleman Road, Mulgowie – $615,000

5. 24 Gierkes Road, Iredale – $575,000

6. 3 Bellve Court, Plainland – $560,000

7. 1 Luck Road, Laidley North – $550,000

8. 14 Parkridge Drive, Withcott – $545,000

9. 9 Mary Drive, Murphys Creek – $540,000

10. 8 Jacklin Drive, Glenore Grove – $533,000

house prices lockyer valley property top ten
Gatton Star

