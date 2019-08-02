List of QLD voluntary administrations in July
THE directors of more than a dozen Queensland companies called in voluntary administrators over the past month. A voluntary administrator is usually appointed by a company's directors, after they decide that the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent.
The most high profile was copper miner Cudeco which also has receivers and managers appointed by its major investor. At its peak, the company was valued at more than $1 billion. Another casualty was Brendale-based Walchime Kitchen & Bathroom which owes creditors an estimated $750,000, as reported in The Courier-Mail's City Beat column recently. And bowlers were left in the lurch as popular ten pin bowling centre Strathpine Hyperbowl shut its doors.
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATOR
- Company name: Delta Law Pty Ltd
ACN: 116 936 264
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Administrators: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: 29 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: 8 August 2019
- Company name: Superior Formwork Constructions Pty Ltd
ACN: 128 531 475
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Administrators: Anne Marie Barley
Appointment date: 25 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: 6 August 2019
- Company name: Green Leaf Chef Pty Ltd t/as Green Leaf Chef Chinese Restaurant
ACN: 629 513 293
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Administrators: Christopher Richard Cook
Appointment date: Friday, 26 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Wednesday, 7 August 2019
- Company name: Cerina Pty Limited
ACN: 084 320 589
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Administrators: Anne Marie Barley
Appointment date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Friday, 2 August 2019
- Company name: Jts Group Services Pty Limited
ACN: 611 747 052
Firm name: Not Disclosed
Administrators: Trajan John Kukulovski
Appointment date: Monday, 22 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Thursday, 1 August 2019
- Company name: Carlswood Pty Limited
ACN: 003 602 060
Firm name: P A Lucas & Co
Administrators: Peter Anthony Lucas
Appointment date: 19/07/2019
Creditors meeting date: 31/07/2019
- Company name: Walchime Kitchen & Bathroom Pty Ltd
ACN: 622 757 902
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Administrators: Darryl Kirk
- Appointment date: Tuesday, 16 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Wednesday, 24 July 2019
- Company name: Heritage Bay Pty Ltd trading as Strathpine Hyperbowl
ACN: 050 326 086
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Administrators: Thyge Trafford-Jones and Domenic Calabretta
Appointment date: 11 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: 23 July 2019
- Company name: FGM Pty Ltd
ACN: 140 782 421
Firm name: Korda Mentha
Administrators: Rahul Goyal & Jarrod Villani
Appointment date: Tuesday, 9 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Friday, 19 July 2019
- Company name: FG Pty Ltd
ACN: 134 652 716
Firm name: Korda Mentha
Administrators: Rahul Goyal & Jarrod Villani
Appointment date: Tuesday, 9 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Friday, 19 July 2019
- Company name: CuDeco Limited
ACN: 000 317 251
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Administrators: Matthew Leslie Joiner & Jeremy Joseph Nipps
Appointment date: 5 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: 17 July 2019
- Company name: BL Realty Pty Ltd trading as 'Professionals Insight Realty'
ACN: 141 874 517
Firm name: SV Partners
Administrators: Anne Meagher
Appointment date: 4 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: 16 July 2019
- Company name: 60 Michael Ave QLD Pty. Ltd
ACN: 165 465 976
Firm name: SV Partners
Administrators: Terry Grant Van der Velde
Appointment date: Tuesday, 2 July 2019
Creditors meeting date: Friday, 12 July 2019