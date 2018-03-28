List of Anzac Day services across the Scenic Rim

LEST WE FORGET: Pay your respects at one of these many Anzac Day services and marches in the Scenic Rim.

They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old; Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

Lest We Forget.

Beaudesert

0420 hrs Dawn service at The Cenotaph Corner Brisbane and William Streets.

1100 hrs Form up around Woolworths carpark, Brisbane Street.

1115 hrs Step-off and march to The Cenotaph.

1130 hrs Service commences.

Boonah

0415 hrs Step-off and march.

0426 hrs Dawn service at The Memorial in Yeates Street.

1040 hrs Step-off and march from Church Street to The Memorial.

1100 hrs Service commences.

Canungra

0520 hrs Dawn service at The Cenotaph, Pine Street.

0920 hrs Step-off and march from Canungra Primary School to The Cenotaph.

0930 hrs Service commences.

Harrisville/Peak Crossing

0500 hrs Dawn service at Harrisville Memorial Park.

1030 hrs March from the Royal Hotel to Memorial Park.

1100 hrs Commemoration service commences at the School of Arts.

Jimboomba

0425 hrs Dawn service at the WW1 Memorial, Honora Street (outside library).

0630 hrs Form-up outside Jimboomba Tavern.

0700 hrs Step-off and march to WW2 Memorial in Rotary Park.

0730 hrs Service commences.

Kalbar

0420 hrs Dawn service at The Memorial, Engelsberg Park, Edward Street.

0800 hrs Form-up in Charles Street.

0815 hrs Step-off and march to The Memorial.

0830 hrs Service commences.

Kooralbyn

0530 hrs Dawn service at the Kooralbyn Valley Memorial.

1000 hrs March and service commences at the Kooralbyn Valley Memorial.

Maroon

1400 hrs Service commences at The Memorial, Maroon State School.

Rathdowney

0800 hrs March.

0815 hrs Service commences at The Memorial, Memorial Showgrounds, Mt Lindesay Highway.

Tamborine Mountain

0500 hrs Dawn service at Circle of Remembrance, corner Main Street and Geissmann Drive, North Tamborine.

1100 hrs March and service commences.