Important city poll: Bilby name narrowed to two choices

The baby bilby was born at the Ipswich Nature Centre. Cordell Richardson

BILBY Baggins, Hoppy, McBilby Face and Errol.

They were some of the suggestions for one of Ipswich's most important polls of the year; the naming of the city's new bilby.

The as yet unnamed baby boy was unveiled at the Ipswich Nature Centre last week.

It is now closer to being named.

Ipswich City Council narrowed the name down to two options; Rudie, for Rudie the Rednose Bilby; or Mudlo, an indigenous word meaning stone.

According to the council's Facebook poll, dozens of votes were recorded for Mudlo and a few for Rudie.

Nominations close this afternoon for the council to tally the votes.

Ipswich Nature Centre at Queens Park is open seven days a week during the school holidays from 9.30am to 4pm.

They are closed Christmas Day.

Visit savethebilbyfund.com for more on how to help the creatures or to donate.