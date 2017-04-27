22°
LIST: From family friendly to lusty and violent - theatre comes to the Ipswich Festival

27th Apr 2017 2:12 PM

1. The Tales of Beatrix Potter

Here, 1987 Productions presents The Tales of Beatrix Potter. Come down to Riverglen, the home of Potter's most loved characters brought to life on stage in this live adaption with the help of an ensemble of actors, puppets and an immersive set. Take a trip down the river with Mr. Fisher, or escape the clutches of Mr McGregor as you steal carrots with Peter.

WHEN: May 2-17, Tuesday and Wednesdays

TIME: 6.30pm

WHERE: Turnaround Theatre, Cnr Bremer St & Mansfield Pl, Ipswich Central General, $15. Group Booking (10+) $10

BOOK: http://moshtix.com.au

2. Underground @ Goleby's

UNDERGROUND @ Goleby's offers a series of one night only special events featuring artists from all over Australia. Come underground and experience theatre, live music, cabaret, circus, poetry and everything in between. THAT Production Company and Goleby's Basement join their creative forces to ensure your Underground experience is invigorating, daring and inspiring.

WHEN: All Festival dates - multiple one show events

WHERE: Goleby's Basement, West Street, Top of Town

COST: Prices vary

3. The Rape of Lucrece

SHAKESPEARE'S tragic poem, a terrible tale of lust, rape and politics, is both beautiful and violent. From political chronicle to sexual thriller, the poem's exquisite tragedy is fully revealed in an hypnotic performance. Dual female actresses Tylah Hearn and Emma Dee Forster inhabit the souls of both Tarquin and Lucrece, narrating the fate of each character and of Rome. Limited season.

WHEN: Thursday, May 4-Saturday, May 13, Thursday preview, then Friday and Saturdays, 8pm

WHERE: Turnaround Theatre, Cnr Bremer St & Mansfield Place (Old Transit Centre), Ipswich Central

COST: General $15, Group Booking (10 +) $10 each

BOOK:http://moshtix. com.au/

4. Game of Love

THIS game is an exploration into the dynamics that play out between couples. Prepare for a fun, immersive and disarming insight into how you play the Game of Love.

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 7pm

WHERE: The Old Courthouse, 73 East St, Ipswich Central

COST: Entry $20

BOOK: Anywhere Theatre or phone 31024683

5. Last of the Red Hot Lovers

A comedy by America's most successful playwright, Neil Simon, "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" guarantees to make you laugh out loud. Barney Cashman is happily married and the owner of a successful New York seafood restaurant but he is facing a severe midlife crisis. Determined to experience for one afternoon a memorable romantic episode before he dies, he overcomes his timidity and arranges a tryst with an attractive woman who has been a patron at his restaurant. Barney is a gentle soul with no experience in seduction.

WHEN Opening Night, Wine and Cheese Saturday May 13. Friday and Saturday May 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8pm. Matinee Sunday 21 May.

WHERE: Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive, Ipswich Central.

COST: $22, concession/students $18.

BOOK: Ipswich Visitor Information Centre (07) 32810555 or Ipswich Little Theatre.

