LIST: Five development applications submitted this year

DEVELOPMENT in the Lockyer Valley is booming, with major projects such as the Plainland Development attracting big businesses such as Bunnings and Aldi to the region.

But there are plenty of smaller plans in the works all over the Valley.

Here are five applications the Lockyer Valley Regional Council has received this year.

Some of these applications have been approved by private certifiers, while others are undergoing assessment by council officers before elected councillors take a final vote on them.

1. Demolition - Gatton

The Gatton Squash Courts on Spencer St are in the process of being demolished.

The council owns the site and made the decision to demolish the ageing building last year, but that doesn't mean they can do it without approval.

Roelandts Group Demolition and Asbestos Removal lodged the application details, having been approved by a private certifier, yesterday.

2. Nursing Home Refurbishments - Laidley

Carinty's Karinya Place nursing home is home to a community of 63 residents.

The facility is set to undergo a spruce up, with an application for Health Care Building Additions lodged on January 28.

The application had been approved by a private certifier.

3. Roofing Replacement - Gatton

A Gatton building's roof will be given a new lease on life.

The building on Railway St presently houses the Commonwealth Bank.

Its roof cladding is set to be replaced, after its building works application was approved by a private certifier.

4. Rural dwelling - Thornton

A well known and respected cattle stud is looking to expand its business, and needs new accommodation to do it.

Vitulus Stud at Thronton submitted an application for a second rural dwelling for an employee at the stud.

The application was submitted on January 20 and is currently at the decision stage.

5. House demolition - Grantham

A dwelling is set to get the axe in Grantham, with an application for demolition having been approved.

The dwelling and its ancillary structures on Sandy Creek Rd will be removed, after Logan City Demolitions applied for a Building Works permit which was approved by a private certifier.