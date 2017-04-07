Lismore's flood rubbish destined for Sunshine State

Council staff are expecting to collect a huge 15,000 tonnes of rubbish from the extreme weather event. This is only one pile from the ongoing cleanup.

LISMORE City Council is freighting massive quantities of flood waste over the border to Queensland as its tip reaches breaking point following the flood disaster.

Council staff are expecting to collect a huge 15,000 tonnes of rubbish from the extreme weather event.

This is equal to half its annual landfill tonnage, all collected in a single, fetid fortnight.

"As of today, Council is sending a percentage of the waste into Queensland... we just cannot cope with handling that volume of waste in our facility," said Lismore's commercial services manager Kevin Trustum.

"From our perspective we're in a disaster situation; we have to look at ways of getting the material disposed of as quickly and safely as possible so we're not causing a public health risk to staff or the public."

Mr Trustum said the waste was destined for an ex-coal mine in Ipswich, run by a company called Ti Tree Bionergy.

"The company managing that wants to fill it as quickly as possible because they are capping it and producing gas to power homes," Mr Trustum said.

"So I guess we're helping them as well."

There are now 150 truck movements a day into the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre as a small army of contractors collects 500 tonnes of mud-covered junk daily.

It has so far collected an estimated 200 tonnes.

Mr Trustum said the council had been focusing on clearing out the Lismore CBD first before it's teams progressively moved to residential areas.

"W'e're really keen to get busineses in our CBD back in action," he said.

"That's the priority, and the next priority is getting household areas cleaned up.

Only a tiny 5% of the waste is recycleable - much less than typical. Much of the waste sadly constitutes what were treasured household items before the flood.

"In an effort to help recycling, the council is doing a sort at the kerb to sort metal and also problem waste such as asbestos and (other) dangerous goods," Mr Trustum said.

The clean up is expected to continue through to Easter.

The recovery centre has extended its hours until 6pm each night until the clean up is complete. It remains open to the public.