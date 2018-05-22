This woman's invention could solve your handbag problem

The Sassy Stash; a garter accessory that brings a new, chic and stylish way to store your essentials.

CARRYING your bag at big events like race day, a wedding or a music festival can be downright annoying.

Luckily one former Lismore woman has created the perfect solution - the Sassy Stash.

Alexis Galloway, 33, spent her childhood in Lismore and worked as a journalist - completing an internship at The Northern Star back in 2006 - before relocating to Hong Kong four years ago.

"I grew up there, our family ranch is still there and I went to Trinity and St Carthage's," she said.

Her product is a smart solution to a problem most women would experience when they're out and about.

It is described as a garter accessory that brings a new, chic and stylish way to store all your essentials.

"Basically, Sassy Stash is a solution for so many problems that women and I am sure men face," Ms Galloway said.

"It's been created to reflect the feeling of lingerie, so it is a really delicate lace that goes over your thigh and then it has special pockets for different items, like your phone, passport, keys, cash, card, basically anything you can think of."

"(It) has been designed to not replace your handbag entirely, but rather as an additional accessory for those time where you need an extra pocket or that extra security."

The Sassy Stash has two layers, an outer layer for items that need quick access, such as your phone, and an inner later with flaps on the pockets for added security.

The silicone grip on the inside and the soft Velcro fastener ensures that your Sassy Stash will stay on your thigh no matter what you are doing - grabbing a coffee, at work, a nightclub, shopping or travelling the world.

"I remember when I was younger I was carrying my eye-liner and mascara on a night out and I put it down and went to the bathroom and when I came back it was gone," Ms Galloway said.

"With the Sassy Stash you don't have to lug something around with you or pay a couple of thousand or hundred to make sure something matches your outfit."

The Sassy Stash was launched on the Asian market back in 2015 and has already proven to be widely popular.

"It's been brilliant, Asia has really taken to it which has been wonderful," Ms Galloway said.

"A lot of women have said they've used it just to go to work, because everything is there and they just want to take their make-up, keys and a card."

Now she hopes to launch it in Australia this year and is currently in talks with major retailers.

"The aim is for July, but it is online now on the main website," Ms Galloway said.

"I'm excited to see it in shops that I use to shop in."

It comes in three different styles (Alexia, Lily and Sienna) and three different colours.

"It comes in different colours, we've got lavender for weddings, hot pink and black," Ms Galloway said.

"People are using the black quite a lot for work and things like that."

You can buy your Sassy Stash now at https://www.mysassystash.com/ for $46 AUD or $34.95 USD.