Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

‘Lots of reasons’: Lisa Wilkinson on leaving Today

Lisa Wilkinson makes her first appearance on The Project this week. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Lisa Wilkinson makes her first appearance on The Project this week. Picture: Jonathan Ng
by Bronte Coy

AS SHE makes her long-awaited debut on The Project, Lisa Wilkinson has opened up about the surprising events that led her there.

In this weekend's Stellar magazine, the popular TV presenter admitted her high-profile resignation from Nine's Today show last year after a decade in the job wasn't as sudden as it appeared.

"(It was) something I'd been thinking about for a couple of months, and very seriously," Wilkinson, 58, told the publication.

"The timing was just right. Publicly, it may have seemed like it happened very quickly, but it was something I was seriously contemplating. Then everything just fell into place."

 

It was widely reported at the time that the veteran journalist's unequal pay with co-host Karl Stefanovic was a catalyst for her decision, with the move sparking a national discussion about the gender pay gap.

While Wilkinson refused to delve too deeply into her reasons for leaving, she admitted salary was a factor.

"There were lots of reasons why it was time to make a move, and that [pay gap] was part of it. I was very happy that it reignited the conversation, because the gender pay gap is real."

The presenter opened up about her departure from Nine. Credit: Todd Barry/Stellar
The presenter opened up about her departure from Nine. Credit: Todd Barry/Stellar

Shortly after the presenter's split from Nine, the relationship with her former employer quickly turned frosty, with the network's CEO Hugh Marks taking the unprecedented step of outlining publicly why he thought Stefanovic was worth more than Wilkinson - and what she had wanted.

"I went to an incredible amount of trouble to build that [$1.8 million] package for her. She wanted $2.3 million. It wasn't a $200,000 shortfall to [Karl's] $2 million magic number. It was $500,000," he told the Daily Telegraph at the time.

Reflecting on the way things ended, Wilkinson admitted that she felt a little sad about it.

"These things are always a learning curve. That's also really good for you," she told Stellar.

"TV can be shallow, there's no headline news there, but the relationships that really matter to me are intact."

All eyes will be on Wilkinson tonight as she makes her hosting debut on The Project, but the star insisted she's prepared.

"I'm going to approach this job in the way I've approached every other TV job I've had. I may be really good, I may be really bad, and I'm just about to find that out - along with the rest of Australia."

For the full interview with Lisa Wilkinson, head to the Stellar website.

Stellar is available in Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Herald Sun, on sale now.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks lisa wilkinson the project today

News Corp Australia
Rain welcome relief from feared heat

Rain welcome relief from feared heat

Originally forecast high temperatures have been dampened down

Drunk driver headed home to let Thomas the cat in

It's Friday the 13th and some people fear black cats. Chané Venter with 'Black Jack'.

'She had a pet cat Thomas locked outside'

Beware of cowards who abuse animals

TORTURE CASES: The most notorious serial killers have long, documented histories of harming animals.

The most notorious serial killers have histories of harming animals

RENTAL HORROR: 'There's rubbish everywhere and human faeces'

HORRIFIC MESS: Owner Kathy Beerens was horrified with what she found in her once-tidy little town house.

LEYBURN property totally trashed with rubbish and faeces.

Local Partners

The richest couple in the world

JEFF Bezos is the richest man in history thanks to his Amazon empire. But behind the scenes he is surprisingly frugal.

Woody Allen's new movie may be dumped

Woody Allen’s latest film, A Rainy Day in New York, may never be released.

Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York may not be released

I’m A Celeb contestants revealed

The hosts of ‘I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!’

AN AFL star and an Aussie tennis champ the first celebs confirmed.

Kardashian word will get you kicked out of this bar

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Picture: Instagram

New York bar has banned Kardashian language

The McClymonts win big at 2018 Golden Guitar Awards

Country and Western singers The McClymonts on the red carpet at Golden Guitar Awards at the 46th Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, New South Wales.

GRAFTON'S all-sister trio leads female charge at music awards.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

REALITY shows return to dominate our screens.

And the Hottest 100 winner is...

Triple J's Hottest 100 2018. Picture: Triple J

From 100 to 1: Find out how Australia voted in Triple J's music poll