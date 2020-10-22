Lisa Marie Presley’s touching tribute to son

Lisa Marie Presley has posted a touching tribute to her late son Benjamin Keough - the grandson of Elvis Presley - on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Posting a photo from one of Benjamin's past birthdays, sitting in front of a cake wearing a party hat, Lisa addressed him as her "Beautiful, beautiful angel."

"I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote.

"The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same.

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.

"Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Benjamin's sister Riley also posted a series of photos dedicated to her brother.

Uploading photos from her wedding, Riley wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel," in a post celebrating Benjamin's life just over three months after his tragic death by suicide.

The siblings were cuddling in the photos taken at Riley's wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen five years ago.

Benjamin Keough died in July in his family's home in Calabasas, California.

Shortly after his death, reports claimed that Benjamin struggled with being a Presley.

Musician Brandon Howard told People magazine that his struggles with coming from a famous musical lineage "absolutely" contributed to his death.

"That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," Howard said of his friend.

He continued, "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor.

"It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know … It's so random."

Howard also revealed his friend dealt with depression.

"Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with (the current pandemic) and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house. It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there."

Yet despite that, Howard said Keough was a devoted friend.

"He has always been there for everybody," he explained. "In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better."



