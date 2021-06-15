Menu
Lisa Curry’s heartbreaking grief

by James Hall
14th Jun 2021 7:29 PM | Updated: 15th Jun 2021 8:29 AM
Former Olympian Lisa Curry posted an emotional tribute to her daughter Jaimi nine months after her tragic death.

Jaimi Curry Kenny, the daughter of former Ironman Grant Kenny, was aged just 33 when she died in September after a long-term illness.

The 58-year-old said her daughter was "everyday in our thoughts".

"Every sunrise, every sunset and every moment between," Curry posted.

"We miss you Jaimi."

Curry has regularly shared her devastation of the loss of her daughter, who reportedly battled alcoholism and an eating disorder.

In April, the former athlete implored her followers that if they were struggling and "living in a way that is on the road to the inevitable" she hoped "by reading this, you can feel the pain of the people left behind".

"I know you would say it's not about us … and it's not … but I hope you can understand, know and feel how loved you truly are, and that living life, and not just existing, is worth it," she said.

Lisa Curry and Jaimi Kenny on the pool deck at Auckland Commonwealth Games 1990. Picture: Jim Fenwick
"Keep fighting and don't give up. Where there is life there is hope.

"Life is so precious and there's so much to look forward to.

"Jaimi was so loved and is so missed.

"We hide our tears when we say her name, but the pain in our hearts is still the same."

death grant kenny instagram jaimi curry kenny lisa curry social media tribute

