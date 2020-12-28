Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lisa Curry posted the touching picture to social media. Picture: Instagram
Lisa Curry posted the touching picture to social media. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Lisa and Grant’s touching Christmas tribute to Jaimi

by Staff writers
28th Dec 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LISA Curry has revealed her family's touching Christmas tribute to her daughter Jaimi Kenny, who passed away in September.

In a picture posted to Instagram, Curry, Grant Kenny and their adult children Morgan and Jett are seen celebrating Christmas while wearing T-shirts printed with Jaimi's picture.

Also pictured in the image is Morgan Kenny Gruell's husband Ryan Gruell and their two children, including baby Taj Grant Gruell who was born just weeks after Jaimi's passing.

"Always together," Curry wrote.

"Hope everyone had a nice Christmas."

Lisa Curry posted the touching picture to social media. Picture: Instagram
Lisa Curry posted the touching picture to social media. Picture: Instagram

Jaimi Kenny passed away less than four months ago at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She was 33-years-old.

In a joint statement released on September 14, Curry and Mr Kenny revealed their oldest daughter had "lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family".

Jaimi was farewelled by friends and family at a funeral ceremony on the Sunshine Coast five days after her passing.

Originally published as Lisa and Grant's touching Christmas tribute to Jaimi

jaimi curry lisa curry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of everyone due to appear today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of everyone due to appear today

        News The QT publishes a full list of those due to appear in the Ipswich courts

        Patient trapped in horror workplace accident

        Premium Content Patient trapped in horror workplace accident

        Breaking Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene

        Nominations roll in as Australia Day Awards near

        Premium Content Nominations roll in as Australia Day Awards near

        Council News About fifty nominations have been received in the lead up to next month’s...

        Poppy heading to national camp after amazing 11 medal haul

        Premium Content Poppy heading to national camp after amazing 11 medal haul

        Swimming Woogaroo club swimmer pursuing international goals following incredible success at...