Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Liquidation for family-owned water carting business

Matthew Newton
by
9th Jul 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY-OWNED water cartage business of 15 years has gone into liquidation after legal action from the Commonwealth Bank. 

The CBA applied to wind up DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd on June 11, with the matter heard in the Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday. 

DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd.
DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd. Contributed

The court appointed Bradley Hellen from Pilot Partners as liquidator of the company, which was owned by Dan and Natasha Cross from Chinchilla.

According to the company's website, DN Cross Transport provided services to a range of companies in the resources industry, including CPB Contractors, QGC Water, now-defunct Ostwald Brothers, Origin Energy, MPC Group, and more.

The company provided services on projects across Toowoomba and the Western Downs. 

chinchilla dn cross transport editors picks toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Couple blocked from shop after 'run-in' with manager

    premium_icon Couple blocked from shop after 'run-in' with manager

    Crime 'You f---ing c---, I just got out of jail and I'm not scared of anyone'

    • 9th Jul 2019 12:28 PM
    Waste company responds to 100m dump rise concern

    premium_icon Waste company responds to 100m dump rise concern

    Environment The public is being urged to have its say on the change

    • 9th Jul 2019 12:13 PM
    Stop sign smash driver's 'world of difficulty'

    premium_icon Stop sign smash driver's 'world of difficulty'

    Crime Unfamiliar with manual car, runs stop sign.

    Aged care minister slams Blair MP in home care stoush

    premium_icon Aged care minister slams Blair MP in home care stoush

    Health Colbeck has hit out at Neumann for his portrayal of wait times.