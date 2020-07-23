Liquidated company’s $2.8m lawsuit for mine worker’s fall

A LIQUIDATED Central Queensland mining labour hire company is being sued for $2.8 million in a workplace injury lawsuit.

Michael Thorogood, 43, is suing One Key Workforce for negligence and breach of contract after he fell 1.5 metres to the ground, causing a severe wrist injury that required 10 surgeries.

The claim was served to One Key Workforce (in liquidation) with C/O Ernst and Young, a leading Brisbane accounting firm, and WorkCover Queensland.

At the time of the incident, One Key Workforce supplied labour hire workers to Anglo Coal at Grosvenor Mine, Moranbah.

One Key Workforce went into liquidation on September 28, 2018.

Mr Thorogood, of Kelsey Creek near Proserpine, was employed as a coal mine worker.

According to his claim, the incident occurred on December 13, 2016, when he was working underground and there had been a rock fall.

Mr Thorogood was running cables and hoses over a steel pan line which was about 1.5m above the ground.

Mr Thorogood allegedly slipped on the steel pan and fell to the ground below.

It is claimed as a result of the fall, Mr Thorogood sustained a right wrist ligament injury which required surgery. He then allegedly contracted an infection post-operation which required antibiotics through a catheter line for several months.

Mr Thorogood has claimed to have had nine further surgeries to his wrist up to the end of 2018 including a joint sparing and fusion.

He claims to have also sustained a left shoulder injury from the fall.

It is claimed One Key Workforce failed to provide a safe workplace and expose Mr Thorogood to risk.

For loss and damages, including medical treatment, Mr Thorogood is claiming $2,885,189.80 in compensation.

This includes $445,900 for past wage loss and $1,918,350 for future wage loss, along with future paid care and assistance $421,245.

The lawsuit was filed by Roati Legal, Ingham to the Rockhampton Supreme Court last month.

No defence has yet been filed.