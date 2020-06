Accident on the Warrego Highway near Crowley Vale.

Accident on the Warrego Highway near Crowley Vale. Katherine Sampson

TRAFFIC is restricted on the Warrego Highway near Crowley Vale following a traffic accident.

The report was made at 10.44am to police and the right lane headed toward Toowoomba is blocked.

A police spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the accident and one had gone through a sign.

Police are on scene conducting traffic control following a liquid spill onto the highway.