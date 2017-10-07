Liquid gold makes purple reign

TIMELY: Cr Paul Tully is confident the famous Jacarandas will be in full bloom in time for the annual Jacaranda Festival in Goodna after the recent rains.

TIMELY: Cr Paul Tully is confident the famous Jacarandas will be in full bloom in time for the annual Jacaranda Festival in Goodna after the recent rains. Contributed

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

PURPLE is set to reign in Goodna in time for the upcoming Jacaranda Festival after the recent rain.

The iconic Jacaranda trees are the stars of the festival which will be held on October 27-29 at Evan Marginson Park which borders Brisbane Terrace and Woogaroo St in Goodna.

A cool and dry winter meant the Jacarandas flowered very late but Goodna-based councillor Paul Tully said the recent weather augured well for a blooming good festival.

"The Jacarandas are flowering late this year but the rain and warm weather this week should have them in picture-perfect purple by Friday the 27th of October,” Cr Tully said.

"Some of them are starting to flower now and some are dormant but, fingers crossed, it looks like the festival will be bigger and brighter than ever and these Jacarandas might be some of the best flowering trees we have seen for some time.

"The rain looks like it will spark them up into a beautiful display.

"This year is the 50th anniversary of the first festival and in the eastern suburbs it is a festival that brings everyone together.

"It is just a good, local family festival.”

The festival, which includes a wide variety of entertainment, is popular and draws crowds of more than 10,000 people over the three days.

The weather plays a key part in determining just how colourful the trees are.

"In the past there have been some years where they haven't flowered very well and there was one occasion over 30 years ago where a storm came through two days before the festival and took all the flowers off the trees,” Cr Tully said.

Cr Tully showed the QT some of the original trees in Brisbane Terrace, which was the main road from Brisbane to Toowoomba up until 1955.

"The original Jacaranda trees were planted in 1932 by work gangs during the Great Depression,” Cr Tully said.

"There are fewer than 20 of those left and those original trees have survived three floods - in 1955, 1974 and 2011.

"Some of the trees have died in recent years and as they die out we are putting in new ones.”

There are two Jacaranda festivals in Australia - one in Goodna and the other in Grafton in NSW - and the trees in bloom are a symbol for many.

"The flowering of the Jacarandas were traditionally regarded by students as the time to start studying for exams,” he said.

"They are just a beautiful tree and in Goodna they lined the main road from Brisbane to Toowoomba from 1932 until 1955.”