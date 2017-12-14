Lions training facility to go ahead despite lack of funding

DESPITE not having confirmed State Government funding, the Brisbane Lions AFL Club say construction of their new Springfield training site would go ahead as planned.

The club campaigned hard for the Labor party to back the development of The Reserve training facility in the lead up to the recent State election, but a promise was never delivered.

While the club waits to confirm funding from the Palaszczuk Government, Brisbane Lions major projects manager Jake Anson said he was hopeful the newly re-elected party would come through with a commitment in the next budget.

"We are continuing with the arena design following indications from the Premier that funding will be considered in the 2018/19 Queensland Budget,” Mr Anson said.

"There are significant savings to both the State and our project partners in constructing the project in a single building phase, so by completing the design work, we can await a clear investment signal from State Government and proceed quickly to ensure the project is complete for the start of the 2020 AFL Women's season.

"As soon as we move into the construction phase we expect most of the 240 construction workers will be locals and hiring for operational roles will commence once the arena starts to take shape.”

The club has already secured more than $40 million from the Ipswich City Council, the Brisbane Lions, the AFL and Springfield Land Corporation, with the State and Federal Governments expected to share the remaining $30 million to complete the project.

Other partners such as Multicultural Development Australia (MDA) are awaiting a Queensland Government commitment to confirm their investment and Mr Anson said he hoped the Premier would have some news shortly.

"Everyone involved in the project wants to see it proceed quickly so that we can set our plans in place for the coming two to three years,” Mr Anson said.

"We are seeking clarity from the State Government as soon as possible and will continue to meet with newly-elected member for Jordan, Charis Mullen and other State Government stakeholders over the coming month and look forward to a resolution in early 2018.

"Supporters of the Lions AFLW team are looking forward to another competitive season and public interest in the arena will intensify in the lead up to their Grand Final rematch on February 3.”

The member for Jordan, Charis Mullen, has been contacted for comment.