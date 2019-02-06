Lions stars to visit Ipswich and Springfield

HAPPY HUNTING: Brisbane Lion Allen Christensen appreciates the opportunity AFL Community Camps give professional players to give back to the next generation.

HAPPY HUNTING: Brisbane Lion Allen Christensen appreciates the opportunity AFL Community Camps give professional players to give back to the next generation. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

ASIDE from kicking goals and helping his side win AFL matches, Brisbane Lions midfielder Allen Christensen says one of the best perks of his job is being able to give back to kids in the community.

Christensen is one of seven Lions players who will visit the Ipswich and Springfield region next week as part of the Lions' AFL Community Camp.

He will join teammates Luke Hodge, Stefan Martin, Marcus Adams, Noah Answerth, Jack Payne and Toby Wooler - along with backline coach Murray Davis - in visiting Ipswich and Springfield schools and AFL clubs on February 11 and 12.

Growing up in Geelong as an avid Aussie rules fan, Christensen has fond memories of Geelong players conducting the then-equivalent of Auskick clinics.

He believes giving aspiring future Lions the chance to meet and have a kick with the stars they see on TV is a crucial aspect of the fan experience which benefits all parties in the long term.

"It was always pretty exciting as a young kid to see players who you would see on TV every week,” Christensen said.

"Hopefully next week when we get to the region, we'll have a few kids there aspiring to be AFL footballers, and hopefully we can play a little role in keeping them on that path.

"We're covering a lot of ground (as a club). It's a big exercise for us, but at the end of the day we have to sell the message. That's how you get and keep fans. It's well worth it.”

A premiership winner with Geelong in 2011, Christensen was traded to the Lions after the 2013 season.

Having experienced the "footy bubble” that is Victoria, the 27-year-old said it was a whole different experience being a professional AFL footballer in rugby league heartland.

"As we know it's not an AFL-dominated state. These kids who do Auskick and play footy - it's their choice of sport, so it's really important we give everything we can to (support them),” Christensen said.

"To be able to put a smile on their face, and for them to then go back to their mates and say, 'such and such did a clinic with us, it was awesome, come down to training' - that's how we'll keep growing the game in Queensland.”

Christensen is a regular to Community Camps in the Western Corridor, often getting involved in various Indigenous programs.

"I've done them every year. Usually I do a few Indigenous things out Ipswich way which is always exciting,” he said. "I'll find out more about what I'm doing over the next couple of days.”

David Harding, AFL Queensland Regional Manager- Brisbane North, said AFL Community Camps provide the perfect platform for fans, no matter where they live, to access the game and their favourite players.

"AFL Community Camps provide an opportunity to encourage younger players to get involved in the game by promoting participation programs such as NAB AFL Auskick, junior football, and school programs,” Harding said.

"Australian Football has a strong connection with the local community. We look forward to bringing the Brisbane Lions to local footy fans.”

Roaring Success

Since the first AFL Community Camps in 2013, there has been:

6,881 primary and secondary schools visited

1,284,624 students reached during school visits

99,425 children attended NAB AFL Auskick Superclinics

47,420 people visited in hospitals and aged care facilities

48,052 people attended official functions

56,660 people have attended community football forums

Official functions have raised over $820,188 for junior football, community clubs and local charities