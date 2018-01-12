Lions' stadium design work under way

DESPITE not yet having secured state or federal government funding, the Brisbane Lions have started work on designing the proposed Arena sports ground at Springfield.

Projects manager Jake Anson said construction would begin on the site as soon as a commitment was announced, but until then the club would focus on preparing for the 2018 AFL Women's season.

"We won't break ground on construction until funding from the Queensland and Commonwealth governments is committed," Mr Anson said.

"Jobs relating to the project will be advertised once a construction tender is awarded, but details cannot be confirmed until an investment signal is given by our government partners.

"We are continuing with detailed design work so that construction will be able to commence shortly following a funding commitment and we are hopeful the project will be considered for funding in the 2018/19 Queensland State Budget."

The 2018 AFL Women's season will commence next month, with the Brisbane Lions playing their first home game against the Western Bulldogs on February 11.