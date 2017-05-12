Lions move to Ipswich deserves funding support

LEADER: AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan met with Mayor Paul Pisasale on Wednesday to discuss the Lions move to Ipswich.

PARTNERSHIPS can be beautiful things.

When several parties pool their resources, ideas and the will to achieve a common goal, a great outcome can result.

That is what the QT wants to see happen with the Brisbane Lions' planned move of their training and administration base to Springfield, which could also be a home base for their successful women's side.

The AFL, Brisbane Lions and Ipswich City Council are all on the same page when it comes to this relocation.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, along with Lions officials, met with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr David Morrison at the Gabba on Wednesday to hold further talks on the move.

The council owns the land where the training base could be constructed, and is on board.

A funding commitment from the State and Federal Governments is what is now needed. It is understood Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is supportive and that a funding announcement is imminent, either in the state budget or as a one-off move.

When Julia Gillard was PM the ALP Government committed $15 million to the project, before a change of government saw the funds taken off the table. Surely the Federal Government can find some dollars in one of its regional funding streams to get this project signed, sealed and delivered.

The Lions base will also be a community facility, has the capacity to further boost women's sport and will bring the premier national competition, the AFL, into a city that will embrace it.