Lions move to Ipswich all but a done deal

SUCCESS STORY: Ipswich's Kate Lutkins, playing for the Brisbane Lions against the Fremantle Dockers. The Lions women's side may yet play out of a Springfield base in future.

CONFIDENCE is growing that the move of the Brisbane Lions' administration and training base to Springfield is all but a done deal.

The move was all but over the line in 2013 when the then Gillard Government had stumped up $15 million and Ipswich City Council was prepared to rent the land for the base near Springfield Central railway station, which it owns, for $1 a year for 10 years, a token or peppercorn lease.

The Coalition Government then took the funding off the table and internal machinations at the Lions led to them looking elsewhere.

But the QT understands the Palaszczuk Government is set to step in and provide funding.

Lions CEO Greg Swann also told The Courier Mail earlier this year that the Ipswich move was back on the table and that "we've been talking to Springfield and it is definitely an option”.

The success of the AFL's women's competition, in which the Lions side made the 2016 grand final, is also a factor in the State's mooted support.

The QT also understands the State Government is set to meet with teh AFL in the next week and is keen to back women's sport. The Springfield base could be used as a home ground for the Lions women.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said he had held high level talks with the Lions and he was confident the move would take place.

"In a nutshell, the Lions have come to see me and as I said previously if they are fair dinkum we are 100 per cent supportive,” he said.

"They are looking for a home for the Lions female side which has been a massive hit. The chicks are in charge.

"I think it would be a fantastic result to have the women's team, the Lions training base and a community facility for the whole city of Ipswich.

"I told the Lions that we have the land for them and we would support them and work together to provide a great facility.

"It will be a three-way partnership between the Lions, the State Government and ourselves.”

"The NRL can't make up its mind about expansion and putting a team in Ipswich, so we are going to work the organisations who will.”

Cr David Morrison, the city's sports boss, has held conversations with a key Lions board member and state government officers about Ipswich's vision for sport at a local and elite level.

He told the QT he was also confident the Lions move to Ipswich would become a reality.

"The Brisbane Lions board have decided that Springfield Central is their preferred location for a high performance training centre,” Cr Morrison said.

"It now comes down to council and the AFL formulating a heads of agreement that all parties can agree to.

"The success of the AFL Womens' competition has identified the need for a major AFL training facility and game venue within SEQ.

"AFL is all about team work and kicking goals, I believe that AFL, AFLQ , Ipswich City Council, Springfield Land Corporation and State and Federal Governments can all work together as a team and kick the winning goal to ensure the AFL venue at Springfield Central becomes a reality.”

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni was not giving anything away but said the "tremendous success of the AFL Women's competition, shown in the big crowds at all games, is a strong demonstration of how AFL is continuing to grow in Queensland.”

"The Government is continuing high-level talks with the AFL about ways of working together to support the continued growth of the game across the state,” he said.