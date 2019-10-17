Lions lose ex-Rising Star winner

Former Brisbane Lions Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor is now a Swan. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane centurion and former Rising star winner Lewis Taylor will call Sydney home next year after being traded for Pick 48 at this year's AFL Draft.

The 112-gamer only managed five games in Brisbane's resurgent 2019 season but Taylor's ball-winning ability has great appeal for the Swans, who look set to lose Tom Papley to Carlton.

Brisbane initially pursued a second-round pick in exchange for the out-of-favour small forward but have settled for a third-round pick after negotiations over Taylor's worth.

After missing just three games in five years following his selection at pick 28 in 2013, Taylor has fallen down the pecking order following Charlie Cameron's return to form.

The 24-year-old was forced to bide his time in Brisbane's premiership-winning NEAFL side this year, averaging 27.8 disposals and 1.3 goals in his 12 matches.

His departure marks a stark turnaround from the player many tipped as Brisbane's long-term small forward weapon.

Taylor edged out Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli by one vote in the 2014 Rising Star Award and claimed Brisbane's rookie of the year gong that same season.

General Manager of Football David Noble thanked Taylor for his service to the club.

"Lewis has stuck through some tough times for the Lions over recent years but always continued to produce strong footy," Noble said.

"We thank him for his loyal service and wish him all the best in his next chapter at Sydney."