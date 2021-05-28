Lions’ livewire back where he belongs

Charlie Cameron is glad to have been restored to a Brisbane Lions forward line he believes is the best in the AFL.

Livewire Cameron was moved to the midfield early in the season but after talking with coach Chris Fagan, he was restored to where he plays best.

“Rounds one and two I played midfield, but I felt tired, and I had a chat with ‘Fages’ to see where my best footy is and that’s in front of goals, and probably closer to goals,” Cameron said ahead of the in-form Lions’ Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash with the GWS Giants at the Gabba on Saturday.

“I enjoyed my time in the midfield, but playing deep forward has helped my game the last couple of weeks.”

And it has also helped the Lions, who are chasing a seventh straight win this weekend.

“We’ve shown that we’re potent enough a forward line, each player can have their time in front of goal ... any of us can have a crack on game day,” Cameron said.

It’s a forward line that includes prized off-season recruit Joe Daniher, who has also spent plenty of time in the ruck.

“For us, we’ve just got to go out there and play good footy around him,” Cameron said.

“He talks about just going out there and playing on instinct. I just tell him every game to go out there and play on instinct, be dynamic and be the best forward in the game, and have fun out there.

“We he talks in front of everyone we always listen because he’s always got the right opinion, so we’ve just got to respect what he does.”

Cameron said Daniher’s presence had helped the likes of fellow tall forwards Eric Hipwood and Daniel McStay.

“When ‘Hippy’ started he got the best defender, but he’s flourishing now with Joey coming in and Dan having a crack,” Cameron said.

