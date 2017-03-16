Lions' Ipswich move a no-brainer says councillor

FLASHBACK: Brisbane Lions players in 2013 celebrate what was to have been a move of their training base and admin' to Springfield. The move is now back on table.

A no-brainer and a unique opportunity.

That is what Ipswich sports boss Cr David Morrison said was on offer to the Brisbane Lions if they choose to further explore the option of basing their administration and training base at Springfield, a move which was all but over the line back in 2013.

Since they have explored other options but Lions CEO Greg Swann told The Courier Mail that the Ipswich move was back on the table and that "we've been talking to Springfield and it is definitely an option”.

Cr Morrison went into action after that announcement and said in the QT how Ipswich City Council would assist the Lions.

"I've had a lot of positive feedback since the initial story from people who say it would be great if we could get the Lions here to Springfield Central,” he said.

Cr Morrison reiterated that the location of the proposed Lions base was ideal.

"It is on land between Eden Station Dr and Springfield Central station,” he said.

"The council owns the land and I think it is a no-brainer for the Lions.

"Firstly, where else do you have an AFL field adjacent to a railway station which in years to come will be in the centre of high density living?

"You have residential towers going up around the Gabba field as we speak and that is what will be happening at Springfield Central.

"The Springfield area has capacity for 86,000 people to call it home and 10 minutes up the road is the Ripley Valley and that is approved for 120,000.

"In between you have Redbank Plains, which is growing as well, and a corridor with 200,000 people planned to come there.

"It is a growth corridor and I know the AFL and Lions realise that. I have always said that any code not looking at this corridor is very foolish.”

The other advantage for the Lions is that the lease of the facility would almost be rent free - or what is known as a peppercorn rent.

"In the previous agreement, and this has all got to be revived, there was $15 million grant given by the federal government and council was going to rent the land for $1 a year for 10 years, a token or peppercorn lease,” Cr Morrison said.

"The conditions were that there would be community use of the facility as well, and not just the fields.

"They were looking at making it their high performance centre, and we had in the conditions that it could also be used by elite Ipswich athletes.”

Cr Morrison said he was keen to discuss the option further with the Lions and AFL and make the move a reality.

"We want them to come to the table and have a genuine partnership,” he said.

He said federal and state government funding would be vital to make the move a reality.