Lion of a community service for 45 years and counting

TWICE a month for 45 years, a group of passionate and motivated volunteers have met in a converted house at Ebbw Vale and systematically helped to change the lives of complete strangers.

The Redbank Goodna Lions Club have been involved in close to 50 community projects since the first members joined in 1973 and they're not about to abandon their work.

The club helped in 1974 and 2011 flood recovery, at school fetes, provided food hampers for the needy, painted churches and supported vital Lions medical research over the last 45 years.

There were 30 members when the club was first chartered and now 16 carry on the same massive community work load.

President Tom Boyle said a lot had changed over the 30 years he had been a member, including the first female members.

He can remember when members would threaten to quit if women were allowed to join, but the club's strong female representation was testament to the inclusive and welcoming environment.

Mr Boyle said one of the most significant achievements of Lions Club International was to fund the research that developed the Human papillomavirus infection vaccine in Queensland.

"Some of the other great things we have done is just helping people. If someone needs picking up we pick them up," he said.

LION PRIDE: Redbank Goodna Lions president Tom Boyle, treasurer Graeme Jubb, secretary John Storr and member Vicki Allen are celebrating the club's 45th anniversary. Emma Clarke

"I enjoy helping people and working with people, being a service to the community.

"A Lions club is a club that performs community service and that can be very broad. It can be helping a person in need, or an organisation or even the council. It's very broad. That has always been the aim."

Lions Cub international have been running for 100 years and, across the globe, clubs have helped 200 million people, and have a member base of 1.4 million.

The Redbank Goodna Club is one of 46,000 world wide but they all share the same motto; 'We serve'.

Secretary John Storr has been a member for 14 years and said he joined as a way of continuing the children's charity he and his late wife started.

"I transferred all the money over to the Lions club to give the schools money for uniforms and the like. I want the schools in the area to benefit from that," Mr Storr said.

"I like helping people."

Treasurer Graeme Jubb joined 10 years ago after moving from the Crows Nest club. He said the clubs shared the same values and aims and celebrated the same achievements.

"When something is world-wide you don't perceive how far it spreads out, especially when you are just in your own little club. It's hard to visualise that it can be so expanded," he said.

"Imagine what you can do if you just have three or four people willing to work and help the community."

Lion tamer Vickie Allen, whose job involved lots of different roles in the club, is one of the newer members, joining only last year.

"I do it because it's about community spirit. I do a lot of my own thing in the community and I don't take any nonsense but I like to help anyone and it's nice to do that in a club environment," Ms Allen said.

"Whatever project we have going on, if I can help then I do.

"Everyone has the same passage and same drive so it's nice. As a community we all need each other and as a community it's nice to be a part of something even if the rest of the world doesn't know what we're doing."

To get involved see lionsclubs.org.